Do we need another revolution?

Another Fourth of July has come and gone. Like in past years, there were noisy celebrations, outdoor picnics, softball games and speeches by politicians. There were also fireworks, which reminded us that we like to tell the world, and one another, that we made a free country on this day in 1776.

Undoubtedly, the Fourth of July is the preeminent holiday of the United States of America, when as citizens we tally up the points of the past and consider all we have to be thankful for. But there is nothing wrong and everything right in stopping for a moment to say, “Not everything in our country is right; there are things that are wrong and need to be changed.”

As I see it, the following are but a few things that are wrong and bothersome and in my humble opinion need to be changed:

The first is the misconception among many Americans as to what freedom is. On July 4, 1776, the proclamation of our twin and inseparable heritage was issued: liberty and independence. Liberty, or freedom, in all its forms and manifestations, is the cornerstone of this nation.

What is freedom? How free is our freedom? Increasingly, more citizens of our country misunderstand what freedom is. Freedom is an empty word if it means absence from restraint and authority. Freedom is dangerous without discipline and responsibility. In fact, there is no freedom without the discipline of order in our homes, schools, society and country. Freedom does not mean avoiding responsibility and eliminating constraints, doing one’s own thing without any regard to the effects on oneself, others or society at large.

A great deal of inappropriate behavior and minor and major crimes in our country are attributed to the misuse and abuse of freedom, such as offensive language, indecent behavior, vandalism, destruction of ancient landmarks and statues of historic personages, burning and destruction of public and private properties, drug abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, sex exploitation, pornography and more.

The Fourth of July symbolizes a commitment to freedom. Keeping that freedom is both our challenge and our responsibility.

The second is our government’s spending beyond its means. At the present time, the U.S. government is spending in excess of its revenues. Its debts are covered by issuing freshly printed currency not backed by silver or gold. This results in watering down the value of existing currency.

Increasingly, people are encouraged to go to Washington to get money for their cities, and they get it if they follow the guidelines of the government. We have reached a point in our country at which people look to the federal government to solve all sorts of problems, and then people complain about inflation. It is the government that creates inflation by spending beyond its means.

The third is the temptation among some people to enjoy the benefits of citizenship without assuming any responsibility. On the back of every right and privilege, there is a responsibility. Life is based on the principle of give-and-take. There are those who are always on the receiving end. The ultimate purpose of their lives is self-serving comfort, built on the philosophy that America owes them; therefore, their lives are spent getting what they can.

Harry Emerson Fosdick, one of the giant preachers of the 20th century, preached a sermon entitled, “Parking on Another Man’s Nickel.” (Obviously, the sermon was preached years ago. Where can one park for a nickel today?)

The idea is still sound, however. You come to a parking place that has a meter. Someone else has already inserted a coin. Happily there is still time on the meter. This must be your lucky day. You pull in and park on someone else’s nickel, or quarter or whatever.

Fosdick went on to say that some people go through life parking on someone’s nickel. This is particularly true of those who live in this free land, enjoying the benefits earned by those who have already paid in sweat, tears and blood. The temptation among these people is to enjoy their good fortune without feeling responsible to those around them or who come after them.

Last but not least, one of the most bothersome problems that needs to be changed is America’s growing secularism and its diminishing religious faith. Historically, religious faith has always been characteristic of America, since the beginning. The main reason the Pilgrim fathers came to America was spiritual. They did not find spiritual values in Europe, such as freedom of thought and worship, and were willing to leave the security of their homes and cross the stormy Atlantic to embark upon a new life in an unknown country where these values could be preserved for generations to come.

Their descendants, the founding fathers of this republic, with only a few exceptions, were believers in God, and their religious faith was closely interwoven with their everyday lives. The following illustration will suffice to explain my point:

The Declaration of Independence, the proclamation by the Second Continental Congress declaring the 13 American colonies politically independent from Great Britain, formally adopted on July 4, 1776, ended with these words: “And for the support of this Declaration with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge!”

Today, what is happening to America? Unfortunately, the spiritual, moral and ethical values of many Americans are disintegrating. The pursuit of pleasure, hedonism and materialism has alienated many Americans from God. Secularism has infected the bloodstream of America with a deadly virus.

Do we need another revolution to change and rectify some of the above-mentioned defects? Yes, we certainly do. But not like the one we had in 1776; today, we need a revolution in the minds and hearts of the American people. We need a spiritual revival.

After the Second Continental Congress, Benjamin Franklin was walking down the street in Philadelphia when a lady asked him, “Well, Mr. Franklin what have we got — a republic or a monarchy?” His reply was, “A republic, Madam, if we can keep it.” With God’s help, we will be able to keep it, if we realize that this wonderful country is not perfect. It has its problems and shortcomings, and as responsible citizens we are called to rectify those problems and maintain the best of the heritage that has been bequeathed to us.