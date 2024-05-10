Artsakh students stand with Tavush

The procession led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Diocese of Tavush, which started in Kirants village of the Tavush region on May 4, reached Yerevan yesterday. The basis of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement is its opposition to the border demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is planned to start with land concessions in Tavush. A massive crowd of people from different regions of Armenia and the Diaspora gathered in Republic Square in central Yerevan to welcome the marchers. The people of Artsakh, who were displaced from their homeland last September, also stood up, this time for Tavush. Artsakh students shared their reasons for participating with the Weekly.

Anna Vahanyan, now a student in Vanadzor and a year ago at Artsakh State University, went to Republic Square to express her disapproval of the border demarcation process. “I can’t think that we have handed over Artsakh and that’s it. Armenia is my homeland. I am against the handing over of new territories,” she said. 21-year-old Vahanyan is from Nerkin Horatagh village of Martakert region. During the conversation, she remembered this exact day last year. “One year ago, on May 9, we were in Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square, proud that we keep Artsakh Armenian, but Artsakh was surrendered…My friends and I now gather to prevent the surrender of Armenia.” Having traveled to Yerevan from Vanadzor to participate in the rally, Vahanyan carried the Artsakh flag on her shoulders.

Diana Manasyan, a student at Yerevan State University from the Martuni region of Artsakh, went to Republic Square with six members of her 11-person family. She was brought by the hope of returning to her homeland, Artsakh, but above all by the ideals of national unity and reconciliation. Manasyan, now living in Ptghni, appealed to the people and especially the youth. “Please think about our motherland. Now we need unity,” she said.

Arpine Hambardzumyan, who studies at Yerevan State University, joined the movement with the hope of returning to Artsakh and not seeing Armenia divided. 20-year-old Hambardzumyan is from the village of Avetaranoz in the Askerani region and was displaced in September 2023. Hambardzumyan, now living in Yerevan, said, “Artsakh students have already felt leaving their homeland, home and the grave of a relative on their skin…I want all of Armenia to be here. As Bagrat Srpazan says, ‘Spiritual Armenia will win over the new Armenia.’”

Mary Minasyan, who came to Armenia from Artsakh after the 2020 war, has been participating in the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement since its early days. The 22-year-old took part in awareness campaigns in Yerevan before the march reached Yerevan. Minasyan, a student at Yerevan State University, hopes that this time the movement will win. “If we unite, we will definitely win,” she said. The reason for her decision to join is clear: “I don’t want my next generation to be a continuation of the defeated generation.”

Actions of civil disobedience continue today, which also include strikes.