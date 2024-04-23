The AYF Olympics Ad Book is back!

The AYF-YOARF Central Executive and Detroit Steering Committee are calling on members of the Armenian community and AYF supporters to contribute to the organization’s largest fundraiser – the 2024 AYF Olympics Ad Book.

The AYF Olympics Ad Book preserves all memories of the AYF, including friendships forged over decades, family lineage and growth and the legendary accomplishments of AYF’s finest athletes.

The ad book will be available throughout the Olympics in Detroit, Michigan, where the 90th anniversary of the AYF Olympics will be celebrated this year.

This ad book directly impacts the success of the AYF throughout the year. Help sustain this tradition and consider placing an ad to ensure financial success for 2024 and beyond.

The deadline for submissions is August 1. Visit ayfolympics.org/adbook.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Follow updates on Instagram and Facebook. To be added to the AYF Olympics mailing list, please fill out the contact form on the AYF Olympics website.