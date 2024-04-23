Russian peacekeeping troops’ withdrawal from Artsakh is unacceptable

The process of the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops from the territory of the Republic of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan, which started a few days ago, is of great concern for the 150,000 Artsakh citizens who were deported from their homeland months ago under the real threat of genocide. In the previous months, the issue of dignified and collective return has been and continues to be a priority for the legitimate authorities elected by the people of the Republic of Artsakh and for the factions of the National Assembly, in which the guarantee of our fundamental rights and security is of cornerstone importance.

Since September 27, 2020, our region has undergone serious transformations, and the situation created after the 44-day war [of 2020] does not in any way guarantee the expected and promised lasting peace and stability. The people of Artsakh, regardless of their will, found themselves in the trap of the provisions of the Trilateral Declaration of November 9, 2020, and believed in the assurances of the high leadership of the Russian Federation to ensure their security. We are forced to record with pain and regret that the fate of the people of Artsakh became a matter of secondary importance for all parties that signed the Trilateral Declaration, as a result of which Artsakh was completely depopulated of Armenians in September 2023.

At the same time, it is clear that the absence of an international presence in Artsakh will give additional freedom to the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan, which is implementing a policy of destroying ‘everything Armenian’ and erasing any Armenian trace in general. In such a situation, the centuries-old Armenian spiritual and cultural monuments, Armenian property and national property will be under threat.

It is an inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to live safely and securely in their millennium-old homeland with international guarantees and the preservation of all rights and freedoms, and the three factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh are concerned that the withdrawal of international organizations from Artsakh in general, and the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping troops in particular, endanger that right. At the same time, we consider it important to emphasize that making such decisions without discussions with the representatives of the indigenous people of the region, the Artsakh Armenians, is unacceptable and cannot in any way contribute to the establishment of stable, long-term peace and the resolution of the problem.

Based on the above, the factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh urge the relevant structures of the Russian Federation (RF) and their officials to immediately start consultations and discussions with the legally elected representatives of the people of Artsakh about the real reasons for the withdrawal of the RF peacekeeping troops from the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, the catastrophic situation created as a result, the many challenges caused and the necessary efforts to overcome them.

Justice Faction

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Faction

Democratic Party of Artsakh Faction

Yerevan, April 19, 2024