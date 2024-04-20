Meaningful World launches the 29th annual Krieger contest on genocide prevention

High school and college students are invited to enter Meaningful World’s 29th annual Krieger mixed media contest for 2024. The subject is: “What the Legacy of Genocide Means to Me.”

There will be five high school winners, each receiving a $150 award, and five college/university winners receiving $250 each.

The eligibility and submission criteria are as follows:

Students must be enrolled in high school (grades 10-12) or college/university (undergraduate). Essays must be original and unpublished. Essays must include social, psychological, philosophical or human rights perspectives and ideally should reference multiple genocides both current and past, multiple references, books, research and eyewitness accounts. Essays must explore the concept of denialism practices against all genocides that are mentioned in the essay. Essays must be in English, typewritten, double-spaced and 1,000-2,000 words in length. Essays must include the Ottoman Turkish Genocide of the Armenians and other Christian minorities in 1915 and current ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. All submissions become the property of Meaningful World and will not be returned.

We encourage the use of Columbia Armenian Oral History Archive, 1968-1977 | Rare Book & Manuscript Library | Columbia University Libraries Finding Aids.

All entries must be postmarked by April 24, 2024, and winners will receive personal notifications by May 2024. Awards will be presented at the United Nations in June 2024.

This year, there also is a new video contest. Students are welcome to submit a short film with the same deadline and awards as the essay contest. Videos must follow the theme of the essay contest about preventing genocide with the subject: “What the Legacy of Genocide Means to Me.”

The eligibility and submission criteria are as follows:

Participants must be enrolled in high school (grades 10-12) or college/university students. Videos must be original, unpublished, creative and in English with references at the end of the film. Videos must include social, psychological, philosophical or human rights perspectives and should reference multiple genocides, including multiple references, research and eyewitness accounts (see #5 for information on the genocides to be included). Videos must be less than eight minutes in length. Videos must include information on a minimum of three (3) genocides. They must include the Ottoman Turkish Genocide of Armenians and other Christian minorities in 1915, current events in Artsakh, plus the genocide of Native Americans. Videos must include ways to transform government denialism of the committed genocides. The sounds and video images must be clearly recorded and easily viewed.

All videos will be viewed by the committee, and a selected few will be posted on social media for public voting. The video receiving the highest “Liking” of the viewers will be the winner of the contest.

The winner will be named “The Best Video of the Year” and viewed at our U.N. event in June 2024.

Please include the following with submissions: cover letter indicating name, address, age, year of study, e-mail and personal contact, name of school/college attending, college major/field of study and career objectives, and email: info@meaningfulworld.com. Visit www.meaningfulworld.com for more information.