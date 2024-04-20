Domestic violence and other social justice issues to be discussed at NAASR

BELMONT, Mass.—Domestic violence and other social justice issues in Armenia will be discussed during a panel discussion titled “Women Up Front: The Struggle for Social Justice in Armenia.” Ani Jilozian, Director of Development at the Women’s Support Center in Armenia, and Nelli Sargsyan, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Emerson College, will delve into the evolving landscape around feminist social justice movements in Armenia. They will explore the triumphs and hurdles encountered in the quest for women’s justice over the last two decades, including the impact of the 2020 Artsakh War, ongoing conflict and forced displacement on women and families.

Co-sponsored by AIWA-New England, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Women’s Support Center, this event promises insightful discussions and meaningful reflections.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, located at 395 Concord Avenue, Belmont MA. Those who cannot attend in person can register to join online at https://bit.ly/3x7TPmJ.