ANC of New Jersey and AYF “Arsen” Chapter to host seventh annual flag raising in Fort Lee

FORT LEE, N.J.—The Armenian National Committee of New Jersey and the AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter Hai Tahd Committee will host their seventh annual flag raising ceremony on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at the Fort Lee Borough. Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich will present a proclamation in remembrance of the martyrs of the 1915 Armenian Genocide and the Artsakh genocide.

The event will be held with the participation of various local community organizations: the Armenian Relief Society “Agnouni,” Bergen “Armenouhi” and “Shakeh” chapters, Homenetmen of NJ, Hamazkayin of NJ and the Nareg Armenian Saturday School. The program will feature community members presenting poetry, musical interludes and remarks calling for an end to the cycle of genocide.

The annual Armenian flag raising ceremony is held in commemoration of the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Turks in 1915. The commemoration will also focus on Azerbaijan’s 10-month genocidal blockade and forced removal of 120,000 indigenous Armenians from their 4,000-year-old homeland as a final step in the genocide of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Next week, on Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m., the ANC of NJ will host its annual Armenian Genocide commemoration event at the Genocide Memorial at Huff Pond in Montvale, New Jersey.