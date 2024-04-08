In Memory of Dr. Henry Astarjian

Editor’s Note: The Armenian Weekly editors and staff extend deepest and sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Dr. Henry Astarjian.

Dr. Henry Dikran Astarjian, longtime resident of Hollis, NH, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024 at the age of 90. Henry was born in Kirkuk, Iraq on January 1, 1934 to the late Dikran & Zarouhi (Esmerian) Astarjian. He grew up in Kirkuk and attended medical school at the University of Baghdad.

After medical school, Dr. Astarjian worked as a general practitioner and served as a medical officer in Iraq, serving families in the northern villages. He met and married Anahid Ashjian while living in Iraq and the couple was blessed with 2 children: Vaché and Hratch. The family later moved to the United Kingdom where Dr. Astarjian did medical internships in both England and Scotland. They later immigrated to Canada and eventually to the United States to the New York/New Jersey area where Dr. Astarjian worked as a neurologist at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan.

After several years in New York, Dr. Astarjian moved to New Hampshire with his second wife and their daughter Jennifer. It was there that he founded the Nashua Neurological Center. He spent over 30 years in Nashua working as a neurologist. In 1979, Dr. Astarjian opened the first CT scan facility in the state of New Hampshire.

Dr. Astarjian was an accomplished painter whose subjects ranged from landscapes to seascapes and portraits. He also enjoyed writing and often wrote for the Armenian Weekly. He authored the book The Struggle for Kirkuk, which has been used by scholars as a source book on the history of that region. He was keenly interested in Armenian politics and kept up with international news especially in Armenia. He was a proud member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). He was also proud to be a delegate from New Hampshire at the 1990 Republican National Convention.

Dr. Astarjian is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Arev (Hagopian) Astarjian. He was the loving father of Vaché Astarjian and his wife Zela, Hratch Astarjian and his wife Nina and Jennifer Fournier and her husband Michael. He was the loving grandfather of Anais, Lena and Lea Astarjian, Emma Mastropietro and Christian Fournier. He was the dear brother of Teny Serengulian, Ankeen Merzikian and the late Norair Astarjian. He was the loving uncle of Salpi Derstepanian and her husband Edmond, Tania Chamlian and her husband Vatché, Norair Serengulian and his wife Zovig and Hreir Serengulian and his wife Zovik. He is survived by many other extended family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA on Thursday, April 11 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery in Newton, MA. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church or Hairenik Association (The Armenian Weekly), 80 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472.