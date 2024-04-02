“Past, Present and Future – Armenian Literature” to be held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—A cultural literary event entitled “Past, Present and Future – Armenian Literature” with three innovative female writers, Victoria Atamian Waterman, Meghri Dervartanian and Aida Zilelian, will be held at Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence. Local reporter Kim Kalunian will join the writers on Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. for a presentation and discussion of the authors’ recently released books.

Author of historical fiction novel Who She Left Behind, Atamian Waterman is a lifelong Rhode Islander who grew up in a multi-lingual immigrant household with a family history tied to the Armenian Genocide. In her novel, the old neighborhoods of Rhode Island and Massachusetts come to life, providing a rich portrayal of her roots and experiences.

Zilelian’s novel All the Ways We Lied is a contemporary story based on a family of American-Armenians set in Queens, New York. Her novel touches upon issues of cultural identity, sisterhood and the lasting effects of loss and grief. She is a first-generation American-Armenian educator, writer and storyteller.

Armenian children’s book author Dervartanian was born and raised in the United States. Her first children’s book «Հպարտ Հայ» (Hbard Hye/Proud Armenian) was published in 2020, and her second book «Դէպի Արարատ Լեռ» (Tebi Ararat Ler/ Towards Mt. Ararat) in 2023. She recently published two new books called «Կոմիտաս Վարդապետ» (Gomidas Vartabed) and «Վհուկը եւ իր Աւելը» (Vhooguh yev ir Avele/The Witch and Her Broom).

Kalunian, a reporter and co-anchor of 12 News Now at 4 and 5:30 p.m., will be in conversation with the authors. A native Rhode Islander, Kalunian joined the 12 News team in November 2015. Prior to that, she worked as the drive-time news anchor on WPRO radio and as a staff reporter at her hometown newspaper, The Warwick Beacon.

The community is invited to join them for an afternoon of literature and an in-depth discussion about their work and how it reflects the past, present and future of Armenian culture and heritage.