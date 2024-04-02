Europeans for Artsakh: Committed to upholding fundamental rights of Artsakh Armenians

On March 24, 2024, the “Europeans for Artsakh” platform brought together representatives from Armenian communities across Europe in Brussels to collaborate on defending the rights of Armenians in Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh. Representatives from the Armenian communities in Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Netherlands, Romania and the United Kingdom were present.

The primary purpose of the ‘’Europeans for Artsakh’’ meeting was to exchange insights and discuss the upcoming April 24 commemoration events throughout Europe, ensuring that the Artsakh issue remains central to these events.

Key discussions revolved around the fundamental right to self-determination and the collective return for the people of Artsakh. The urgency to address the housing needs of the 150,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians in Armenia was emphasized, in order to ensure their dignified existence in temporary locations until they can safely return to their homeland, with international safeguarding of their rights.

Moreover, discussions also touched upon the role of Armenian communities in the upcoming European elections, underscoring the imperative need to advocate for Artsakh and Armenia to the new European authorities.

“Europeans for Artsakh” is a pan-European collaborative platform/movement bringing together representative bodies of the Armenian community in 15 European countries. The first initiative of “Europeans for Artsakh” was a letter addressed to the leadership of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as to the leaders of the member states of the Council of Europe in support of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, which was co-signed by more than 500 European associations.

The mission of the platform is to mobilize citizens, fostering support for the fundamental rights of the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh while raising awareness of this issue across political, social and cultural spheres in Europe.