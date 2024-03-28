Nerses Semerjian named ANCA’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

WASHINGTON – Nerses Semerjian has been named Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) national headquarters in Washington, D.C.

During his service as the organization’s Director of Information Technology, he has consistently kept the ANCA at the cutting edge as an early adopter of a broad array of innovative tools and technologies. Prior to joining the ANCA, Semerjian worked as a business solutions engineer at a Forbes 500 company.

“Nerses Semerjian is a phenomenal talent – a shining star in our global Armenian world,” remarked ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “He is a world-class innovator, embracing exciting new technologies that give voice to our aspirations and drive forward our advocacy priorities,” added the ANCA Chairman.

“To do what I love, for an organization that I respect, is a real honor,” remarked Semerjian. “Bringing world class technology solutions to the ANCA has been my passion and remains a central part of my future plans as the ANCA’s new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. Harnessing the power of information technology to advance the Armenian Cause – especially with so many ANCA Rising Leaders across the nation – is what I enjoy most. I look forward to this new challenge and welcome the opportunity to work with ANCA leaders and activists in all 50 states to make sure our pro-Armenian voices are heard – loud and clear – by elected officials,” added Semerjian.

Since joining the ANCA in 2014, Semerjian has designed and implemented the ANCA’s Rapid Responder System – used by over 50,000 pro-Armenian advocates across the U.S. to share their views with the White House and congressional leaders. The program is built on the ANCA’s proprietary March to Justice advocacy platform, which was among the first to offer integrated congressional letter, calling and X posting (formerly Twitter) capabilities to ANCA advocates and supporters. Semerjian also developed the ANCA’s congressional “Quick Connect” calling system, linking activists to their federal legislators with an immediate automated call-back on their phone, with customized voice prompts and suggested phone scripts on key Armenian American policy priorities. To expand the ANCA’s social media reach among policymakers, Semerjian designed the ANCA’s Frontrunner system, using text messages to encourage the sharing of the ANCA’s pro-Artsakh/Armenia posts on a multitude of social media platforms.

Working with our national, regional and local advocates, Semerjian has pioneered the organization’s data-driven advocacy system, expanding access to ANCA congressional reports cards, and designing the MyState initiative, making it easier than ever for advocates to access their legislators’ records on Armenian American concerns.

Semerjian graduated with a degree in computer science from the Lebanese International University in Beirut. He then earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis in France. He is married to Elona, has two children and is an active member of his Armenian American community.