Declaration of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau

In recent weeks, Nikol Pashinyan and his administration once again shocked Armenia and the Armenian world by expressing their readiness for another unilateral concession. This time it is the turn of the Tavush region. As a result of the calamitous policies of the current government of the Republic of Armenia, strategically important territories are being handed over to the enemy, which will cause serious security threats.

The surrender of Artsakh was only the beginning. The government of Armenia disregards Artsakh and the Artsakh issue in every possible way. The state bodies elected by the people of Artsakh have exclusive authority to promote and pursue the rights of Artsakh. Discrediting those bodies and hindering their activities means relinquishing those rights.

The issues of the status of Artsakh and the right of collective return of Artsakh Armenians are on the Armenian people’s agenda, and until these issues are resolved, there cannot be a dignified and real peace.

Over the past years, the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun has repeatedly warned about the dangers and threats coming from the enemies of Armenia and Artsakh, to which the government of the Republic of Armenia consciously and with conviction gives in.

It is necessary to put an end to the policy of fighting against national values and structures and to focus on strengthening and increasing the combat capability of the Armenian army.

We are convinced that the consolidation of all healthy national forces in Armenia and the Diaspora is an urgent necessity. The agenda is one: the salvation of Armenian statehood.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau

March 28, 2024