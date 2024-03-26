“1915-2024: What Has Changed?” to be held in Massachusetts

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The ARF Sardarabad Gomideh, Leola Sassouni and Shushi chapters of the Armenian Relief Society, Greater Boston Nejdeh AYF chapter, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Boston and Armenian General Athletic Union (Homenetmen) of Boston are co-hosting a commemorative event entitled “1915-2024: What Has Changed?” The event will be held at the Armenian Cultural Foundation, 441 Mystic Street, Arlington, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. The event will be in English and free and open to the public.

The commemoration will feature Raffi Hamparian, chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), as keynote speaker. It will also include the presentation of the flags by the Homenetmen Scouts and a cultural performance by the Zanger Children’s Chorus under the directorship of Maestro Artur Veranian.

From the killing fields of 1915 and the recent genocidal campaign against Artsakh to the current attacks on Armenia, the Armenian nation has long faced existential crises. The Armenian Cause is championed in the United States by the ANCA, which continues to work relentlessly to ensure that Armenia and Artsakh’s place at the table of nations is not erased. Hamparian will explore the historical and modern parallels of the forces seeking to destroy Armenia and discuss how activists across America can continue to serve as the second army of the Armenian nation.

Hamparian was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers, the state university of New Jersey, earning a master’s in international relations. He has worked for several members of the U.S. Congress. He is the Deputy Executive Officer for Federal Affairs at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, one of the nation’s largest transportation agencies.

Zanger Children’s Chorus of Boston, a project of the Armenian Cultural Connection, is dedicated to providing Armenian children and youth with opportunities to learn and perform various musical styles and songs from Armenia and other countries. Led by Dr. Veranian, a distinguished choral conductor and music educator, the young singers showcase the beauty of Armenian melodies and vocal art, captivating audiences through live performances. Dr. Veranian is an internationally acclaimed choral conductor, teacher and musician with extensive experience and numerous international awards. He has served as a judge on prestigious international vocal festivals, and many of his former students are professional vocalists worldwide today.