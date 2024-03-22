The ANCA Joins National March for the Martyrs

WASHINGTON — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has joined forces with For the Martyrs, a globally respected organization that aids and advocates for persecuted Christians worldwide, to support March for the Martyrs, which will take place this April 27th from Washington, D.C.’s National Mall to the Museum of the Bible.

Supporters will gather at 3:00 p.m. on April 27th on the National Mall for a kick-off rally before the March begins. The rally will feature singing, prayer and testimony from survivors of persecution. At 4:00 p.m., the March itself will proceed from the Mall through the streets of the nation’s capital and conclude with a night of prayer for the persecuted at the city’s iconic Museum of the Bible. The program, set to begin at 5:00 p.m., will feature a panel on Artsakh sponsored by the ANCA.

Among the featured speakers are For the Martyrs Founder Gia Chacon, actor Jim Caviezel, former California gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino, Christian media personality Isabel Brown, Crescent Project founder Fouad Masri, In Defense of Christians executive director Richard Ghazal, Ananias International founder William Duggan and Global Christian Relief policy advisor Peter Burns.

For the Martyrs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the crisis of Christian Persecution, advocates for Religious Freedom and provides aid to victims of persecution around the world. Additional cosponsors of the March for the Martyrs include the Catholic Connect Foundation, Global Christian Relief, Philos Project, GivingX, Houston IT Developers and In Defense of Christians.

Jim Caviezel’s most significant role came when Mel Gibson chose him to portray Jesus in The Passion of the Christ. The movie made headlines, broke box-office records around the world and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. His next major role was on the small screen, where he landed the lead role in the CBS crime drama Person of Interest. Most recently, he starred in Sound of Freedom, portraying Tim Ballard.

Learn more and register at: https://forthemartyrs.com/ march/