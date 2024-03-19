Apply: IALA’s 2024 Mentorship Program

The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s fourth annual mentorship program will run from July 1 through August 31, 2024, with mentorships for writers of the novel, memoir, creative nonfiction, short story, poetry as well as literary translation from Eastern or Western Armenian into English. Mentors will read and provide feedback on their mentee’s writing and speak virtually with their mentee throughout the program to discuss the writing life, the mentee’s work and how to navigate the publishing industry. At the end of the program, IALA will host an Emerging Writers Showcase to feature the mentees’ work.

Applications are now open through April 14, 2024.

Last year, IALA paired a record number of emerging writers with mentors, bringing the total number of writers who have received mentorship in the past three years to 35. Mentors have included Susan Barba, Aris Janigian, Arthur Kayzakian, Nyri A. Bakkalian, Jen Siraganian, Victoria Harwood Butler-Sloss, Hrayr Varaz Khanjian, Jennifer Manoukian, Dana Walrath, Arthur Nersesian, Tamar Marie Boyadjian, Veronica Pamoukaghlian and Olivia Katrandjian.

“In my role as the director of the mentorship program, I am constantly impressed by the wealth of talent among the emerging writers in the Armenian community,” says IALA’s Mentorship Program director Shahé Mankerian. “Equally inspiring is the dedication of our experienced mentors who volunteer their time to support and uplift our aspiring Armenian voices.”

This year, IALA has also opened the program to literary translation from Eastern or Western Armenian into English.

“Now more than ever, the rich history of Armenian literature is in need of readers to keep it thriving. We at IALA are thrilled to be able to support new and emerging translators dedicated to this work by pairing them with experts in the art of translation,” says the head of IALA’s translation committee Garen Torikian.

On March 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, IALA will be celebrating its fourth anniversary. The virtual event will serve as both a writing marathon and fundraiser. Facilitators include award-winning authors Arthur Kayzakian, Alexa Luborsky, Alene Terzian-Zeitounian, Arminé Iknadossian, Nancy Agabian and Shahé Mankerian! Open to members and non-members, the event is free of charge, but donations will be welcomed. Register here.