ANCA to host “Reversing Genocide” event on Capitol Hill supporting the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh

WASHINGTON—Armenians and allies from across America will join together on Capitol Hill next week to rally congressional support for reversing the Artsakh genocide, ensuring the safe return of the republic’s population to their indigenous homeland, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“Reversing Genocide: Securing the Rights and Safe Return of Artsakh’s Indigenous Armenians” will take place on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building Room 2075, featuring remarks by U.S. senators and representatives and a keynote speech by Dr. Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, executive director of the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention. The human rights organization has been outspoken in calling for international action to address Azerbaijan’s genocide against Artsakh’s Armenians, issuing a 126-page report in September 2023 and a subsequent Red Flag Alert just weeks ago to “prevent further development of the second Armenian Genocide.”

“Western powers must support Armenia in strengthening its sovereign borders and diplomatic position in the region. This includes insisting on Armenian control of any corridors through its territory and imposing sanctions on the Aliyev regime. The United States, in particular, must end the waivers on Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act (1992) and hold Azerbaijan accountable for its actions,” stated the Lemkin Red Flag Alert.

Dr. von Joeden-Forgey was formerly the endowed chair in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College and director of the master’s program in Genocide Prevention and Human Security. Before this, she was the Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman associate professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University in New Jersey, where she also directed the master’s program in Holocaust and Genocide Studies and founded the world’s first academic, graduate-level Genocide Prevention Certificate Program. She is former president of Genocide Watch, former first vice president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, and co-founder of the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention. She received her M.A. and Ph.D. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and her B.A. from Columbia University.

The Capitol Hill program will cap a two-day advocacy “fly-in” – featuring over one hundred Congressional meetings – organized by the ANCA Eastern and Western regions. ANCA advocates will call for concrete U.S. leadership to sanction Azerbaijan for its genocide of Artsakh’s 150,000 indigenous Armenians, expand aid to survivors of this crime and support a mechanism for their safe and dignified return to their Artsakh homes, as part of a broad range of pro-Artsakh/Armenia priorities.

The ANCA’s fly-in coincides with the first session of this spring’s ANCA Rising’s Leaders, a three-day hands-on program for young Armenian Americans interested in learning about career opportunities and sharpening their advocacy skills in Washington, D.C.

As part of their Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day on March 12, they will be joined by fly-in participants in an ANCA salute to the Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA). CASA is a non-partisan, bicameral congressional staff organization recognized by the U.S. House Committee on House Administration. It aims to recruit, retain and advance Armenian American staffers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and is dedicated to encouraging career development and increasing opportunities for its members.