Support ARS “Erebouni” Chapter fundraiser for ARS Artsakh Relief Fund

The Armenian Relief Society “Erebouni” Chapter of New York invites community members to participate in an exciting opportunity to support a worthy cause. The chapter is currently offering tickets for a “Weekender” raffle basket, a delightful package designed for a memorable getaway.

The “Weekender” basket promises the lucky winner a two-night stay in Washington, D.C., along with restaurant gift cards. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or looking for a chance to explore the nation’s capital, this package offers an ideal opportunity for relaxation and adventure.

Proceeds from the raffle will directly benefit the ARS Artsakh Relief Fund, which supports vital humanitarian efforts for Artsakhtsis. Your contribution will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by ongoing challenges and crises resulting from their forced displacement from Artsakh.

Participants need not be present to win, as a live drawing will be conducted on Instagram. For ticket purchases and further information, please see the flyer.