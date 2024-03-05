LA Kings to host annual Armenian Heritage Night

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Kings will host Armenian Heritage Night on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The game will feature the Los Angeles Kings facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets for the Armenian Heritage Night event start at $55 and include an exclusive limited edition New Era branded LA Kings Armenian Heritage hat featuring the Armenian colors. The event will kick-off with a special puck drop by legend Shavo Odadjian from System of a Down. A traditional Armenian dance will be performed by Patille Dance Studio during the intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lakings.com/armenian-heritage.