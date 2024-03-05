Karen Khachanov to take part in second fundraiser for Artsakh refugees

Fresh off of winning the Qatar Open, No. 15 men’s tennis player Karen Khachanov will take part in his second charity tennis match with Homenetmen Glendale Ararat.

On March 16 at 5 p.m. PST, Khachanov will face No. 5 Andrey Rublev in a charity match with a portion of proceeds set to be donated to Artsakh refugees. The tennis match will take place at UCLA’s Los Angeles Tennis Center with tickets starting at $15 a person.

The Russian-Armenian tennis player was initially approached about the possibility of hosting a charity match after his performance in the 2023 Australian Open where he shared a series of pro-Artsakh messages signed on a camera lens – a tradition in tennis. Khachanov first wrote “Artsakh stay strong” after his third-round win over American Frances Tiafoe before writing, “Keep believing all the way until the end!!! Artsakh stay strong!!!” after his fourth-round win over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka. The 2023 Aussie Open semi-finalist obliged to take part in fundraising efforts with Homenetmen Glendale Ararat, which were described as “successful” according to a press release.

Homenetmen Glendale Ararat chairwoman Roobina Arshakian provided further comment on the success of their 2023 fundraiser with Khachanov: “We were honored when Karen Khachanov agreed to visit us last year, providing our young members the opportunity to meet their role model and hear of his success story as a top-ranked world class tennis player…Expanding on his generosity by returning this year to conduct an exhibition match as well as meeting with the event sponsors and our young members for questions exemplifies the level of personal commitment that has contributed to his success in world tennis and his popularity among fans around the globe.”

According to the release, a pre-match dinner and private reception with event sponsors, players, VIPs and dignitaries will take place a day prior to the charity match at LULU in Westwood. VIP tickets for the dinner start at $300 per person and include a cocktail reception, during which guests will meet Khachanov prior to the dinner.

Sponsorships are also available for the charity match, private reception and dinner. For more information on the event, contact either Harmik Sarian at 818-606-9400 or harmik.sarian@gmail.com or Caroline Mikalian at 818-389-9808 or Caroline@ararat.org.