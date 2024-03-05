Dilijan International School of Armenia awarded accreditation as a Cambridge International School

DILIJAN, Armenia—The Board of Dilijan International School of Armenia (DISA) Foundation is pleased to announce that Preparatory Years Centre Dilijan (PYCD) has been awarded accreditation as a Cambridge International School for primary, middle and high school students. Co-located on the territory of UWC Dilijan, an international school delivering the IB Diploma Programme for the last two years of high school to the body of 220 students from over 80 countries, PYCD was launched as a teaching facility for the children of UWCD staff. Over most of the decade of the UWCD development, the center has grown into a fully-fledged school ranging from kindergarten to Grade 9, to date. To this end, international accreditation was a natural progression.

Cambridge International School accreditation is recognized by ministries and departments of education as demonstration of a school’s commitment to high quality international education. Quoting Cambridge, “Cambridge schools are part of a global community working to prepare students for success in our changing world.” For more information on the benefits of the accreditation, please visit the Cambridge website.

Reflecting on the accreditation process, Stephanie Jones, head of Preparatory Years Centre Dilijan, stated, “Receiving accreditation as a Cambridge International School for primary, middle and high school students has empowered our staff and validates our commitment to provide high-caliber education for our diverse student base.”

Adam Armanski, head of UWCD and director of DISA, said, “This accreditation gives us a reason to celebrate. With over 70 pupils and growing, external evaluation is paramount. Next year we will have several students going into grade 10, thus completing the full spectrum of education, from kindergarten through, with UWCD IB Diploma Programme, grade 12.”

“We are delighted that our Preparatory Years Centre, which was spearheaded as a way to provide education for children of UWCD staff, has reached this important milestone. Having started to attract other pupils and having expanded, the importance of receiving an accreditation became a must. At UWCD we value external benchmarks that push us to keep up the educational excellence we pride ourselves on,” commented Veronika Zonabend, the UWCD co-founder, chair of the UWCD Board of Governors and chair of DISA Foundation.

About Preparatory Years Centre Dilijan (PYCD)

Part of UWC Dilijan, Preparatory Years Centre Dilijan (PYCD) is a primary, middle and high school section of the school for students from kindergarten to Grade 9 currently, extending to Grade 10 in the next academic year. It has over 70 pupils of nine nationalities and 16 full and part-time staff of nine nationalities.

About UWC Dilijan

UWC Dilijan is the first international boarding school of the UWC education model in the region. The school opened in 2014 in the Armenian town of Dilijan and currently has 220 students from 80 countries and 80 staff members from 15 countries.

UWC Dilijan is part of the UWC movement, which comprises 18 international schools and colleges as well as national committees in almost 160 countries.

The UWC Dilijan delivers the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP), an assessed program for students aged 16 to 19, recognized by universities around the world.

The school was initiated and masterminded by impact investors and entrepreneurs Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend with the support of other founding patrons. Its admissions policy is in accordance with the UWC movement. Students are accepted through a selection process and enrolled regardless of socio-economic background, on the basis of demonstrated need. Over 80-percent of students receive full or partial scholarships.

UWC Dilijan operates under the legal name of the Dilijan International School of Armenia Foundation.