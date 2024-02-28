Empowering Voices: Reflections on the New York Armenian Community Town Hall with Gev Iskajyan

On February 25, 2024, members of the New York Armenian community converged at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in New York City, echoing stories of resilience, hope and a shared determination to shape a brighter future for Artsakh and the Armenian nation. The New York Armenian Community Town Hall, organized by the ANC of New York and the AYF New York “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” chapters, and spearheaded by Gev Iskajyan, stood as a testament to the strength and unity of a community bound by heritage and history.

As attendees gathered after Badarak and a coffee hour hosted by the ARS “Mayr” Chapter, Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian offered opening remarks. There was a palpable sense of anticipation – a collective eagerness to engage in meaningful dialogue and chart a course for progress. Iskajyan, revered for his unwavering commitment to the fight for Artsakh, led the town hall by sharing his experiences living in Artsakh throughout the blockade and exodus of 2023 and answering pressing questions from community members.

Originally from Los Angeles, Iskajyan spent the last two years in Artsakh serving as the executive director of the ANC Artsakh – working on diplomatic efforts abroad, shedding light on the plight of the people of Artsakh and helping with relief efforts in the homeland. Iskajyan has also served as the chairperson of the AYF Western U.S., editor of Haytoug Magazine, a board member of the ANCA Western Region and part of the ARF Western Region Central Committee. As a member of the All-ASA board, in 2015 Iskajyan helped spearhead the Divest Turkey movement and served as the executive director of the AGC, which organized the March for Justice on the centennial of the Armenian Genocide. Iskajyan has also written for numerous publications, such as Time Magazine and Newsweek, and has been featured by outlets such as CNN, BBC, Politico and the LA Times.

Reflecting on the event, AYF New York “Hyortik” chair Juliet Hagobian stated, “Unger Gev shared the sentiments of Artsakhtsis through his enlightening stories of the locals he encountered and slideshow of pictures and videos of his time in Artsakh. He expressed how families from Artsakh told him that we must not end the fight. He opened the floor to any questions the New York community had and answered them based on his personal experiences living with food, water and medical supply shortages during the blockade.”

The town hall served as a platform to amplify the voices of the New York Armenian community and provided a space for individuals to share their experiences, concerns and aspirations. Spanning across generations, the discussion, sparked by Iskajyan’s presentation, contributed to the mosaic of ideas shaping our community’s trajectory.

AYF Manhattan “Moush” treasurer Aram Parnagian took the discussion to heart, stating, “Unger Gev addressed two things during the town hall that spoke to me most. First, the ‘it’s all out of our control’ mentality that has been prominent since 2020. Second, which is somewhat related, is that the blame for our loss should be placed not on our enemies, but on each and every Armenian. With this in mind, our path forward is clear – to focus on strengthening our country no matter what other countries do.”

At the heart of the discourse was a reflection on Artsakh and the challenges facing the Armenian nation today. Through candid conversations and introspection, attendees grappled with the complexities of the struggle for the right of Armenians to return to Artskah and the imperative of collective action. With Iskajyan’s guidance, the town hall illuminated a path forward, led by the strength of a community united in pursuit of a brighter future for Artsakh and the greater Armenian nation.