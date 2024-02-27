Hamazkayin of Washington, D.C. hosts first traditional Dyaruntarach/Trndez

BETHESDA, Md.—The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association welcomed families, friends and community members from throughout the Greater Washington D.C. area for the first traditional Dyaruntarach/Trndez celebration in the nation’s capital, held at the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church’s new “River Road” property on February 18, 2024.

Hamazkayin of Washington D.C. vice-chair Kayane Kassarjian Tatarian warmly welcomed everyone to the age-old Armenian celebration of the upcoming spring and a bountiful harvest. She welcomed remarks from Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church pastor, Archpriest Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian, who offered prayers, invoking blessings upon the gathering and its endeavors.

Archpriest Fr. Aktavoukian then shared the significance of the Armenian pagan rituals of Trndez, which, upon Armenia’s adoption of Christianity, was renamed Dyaruntarach, meaning “bringing forward of the Lord.” He explained that the ritual of jumping over fire is believed to ward off evil and bring the blessings of children to newly-married couples.

With anticipation mounting, Archpriest Fr. Aktavoukian initiated the lighting of the ceremonial fire, prepared by members of the ARF Sebouh Gomideh. As the flames flickered and danced, filling the air with warmth and light, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and joy.

The community then sang a series of traditional Vartanantz songs, voices resonating with pride and unity. Hamazkayin of Washington D.C. Van Dance Group member and AYF DC “Sevan” Juniors chair Meghri Aguilian took a moment to honor the memory of the Armenian traditional dance icon and Artsakh war veteran Gagik Ginosyan, who served as the first dance instructor of the newly-formed Hamazkayin D.C. Van Dance group. They performed the Echmiadzin dance in his honor, paying homage to his legacy and contributions.

As the afternoon progressed, community members young and old eagerly took part in the ancient ritual of jumping over the fire, each leap accompanied by heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

Hamazkayin Washington D.C. members offered refreshments and gift lanterns to attendees, ensuring that the sacred fire and its spirit would continue to illuminate their lives long after the event concluded.

The inaugural traditional Dyaruntarach/Trndez in Washington D.C. was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and vision of Hamazkayin D.C. chapter members and the Van dancers, as well as the unwavering support of Archpriest Fr. Aktavoukian. As the flames of tradition were kindled anew, it was evident that this cherished custom had found a home in the heart of the nation’s capital, promising future celebrations and gatherings filled with joy, community and cultural pride.