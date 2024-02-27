AYF holds Washington, D.C. protest commemorating anti-Armenian pogroms in Sumgait and Baku

Armenian youth lead call for justice in the wake of the Artsakh genocide

February 27, 2024 AYF DC "Ani" Chapter Diaspora, Youth 0

Photos by Vartkaes Pamboukian and Arpa Shahnazarian

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter organized a protest in front of the Azerbaijani embassy on Sunday afternoon, February 25, 2024, in commemoration of those who were killed during the anti-Armenian pogroms of 1988 and calling for justice in the wake of the Artsakh genocide of 2023.

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter member Anie Shahnazarian leads chants condemning Azerbaijani attacks against Armenians in Sumgait and Baku and demands justice for the 2023 Artsakh genocide.

In late February nearly 40 years ago, the Armenian population of Azerbaijan faced a brutal and merciless massacre organized and committed by ordinary Azeri citizens. In Sumgait, mobs of Azeris gathered to attack helpless Armenian families; meanwhile in Baku, dozens to hundreds were killed, raped and brutally injured by similar mobs. Every year since these ambushes, Armenians around the world commemorate those we lost during the pogroms.

Although decades have passed since the annihilation of Armenians from Sumgait, Baku, Kirovabad and Maragha, Armenian Americans and supporters demonstrated that they have not forgotten this miscarriage of justice, spending a cold Sunday afternoon passionately chanting their pleas to “stop threats of war” and “recognize the Artsakh genocide.” 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter member Hovsep Seferian, who last year shared his family’s story of survival from Azerbaijan’s murderous attacks in Baku, roused the crowd with his speech condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians and warned of further aggression against Armenia. “Aliyev has made his intent to take Syunik very clear and has gone so far as to claim Yerevan as historic Azerbaijani territory. Make no mistake, that’s where he’s going next,” stated Seferian. He urged Armenian Americans to “answer the call of our homeland in what will become its darkest hours if we don’t act.” He emphasized the need to pass the “Armenian Protection Act of 2024 and the 502B legislation in the House and Senate [to] cut American aid from Azerbaijan and keep American taxpayer dollars out of the hands of dictators like Aliyev and Erdogan.” 

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter member Hovsep Seferian roused the crowd with his speech condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians and warned of further aggression against Armenia.

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter member Sune Hamparian, describing the 1988 Sumgait massacres, noted, “These pogroms should not and cannot be confused with the spontaneous acts of an angry crowd. Like the genocide of 1915, they were premeditated.” Spotlighting the existential threat facing the Armenian homeland, Hamparian explained, “Having emptied Western Armenia, then Nakhichevan and now Artsakh, they’ve turned their sights on Syunik. Their goal: an Armenia emptied of Armenians. Their weapon: terror and violence.” 

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter member Sune Hamparian warned, “Having emptied Western Armenia, then Nakhichevan and now Artsakh, they’ve [Azerbaijan/Turkey] turned their sights on Syunik. Their goal: an Armenia emptied of Armenians. Their weapon: terror and violence.”
Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian followed, urging congressional action to sanction Azerbaijan, send assistance to survivors of the Artsakh genocide and ensure their dignified and safe return to Artsakh. “If you all show up, if you all turn out, we can get our congressional delegations on board,” stated Hamparian. 

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian outlines Armenian American demands from U.S. leaders, including sanctions on Azerbaijan, expanded aid to Artsakh Genocide victims and efforts to ensure the secure and dignified return of Artsakh Armenians to their indigenous homes.

AYF D.C. “Ani” vice-chair Matt Girardi then closed the gathering with brief remarks reminding Armenians that “[while] some see our struggle as a burden, I see it as a sign of life, because we have much to fight for!” Then he added, “Artsakh will return to us, Nakhichevan will return to us, and we will leave future generations of Armenians with peace, prosperity and security in a free, united and independent Armenia.”

AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter vice-chair Matt Girardi leads protest chants at the commemoration of Azerbaijani atrocities in Sumgait and Baku (1988-1992).

The AYF urges all readers to take action on the ANCA website to support the passage of the Armenian Protection Act, impose sanctions on Azerbaijan by passing 502B legislation and divest funds from Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Videos from the AYF-led protest are available here:

AYF DC "Ani" Chapter

AYF DC "Ani" Chapter

Founded in 1942, the AYF Washington DC “Ani” and “Sevan” chapters work to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area. The chapter has a Senior ("Ani") and Junior ("Sevan") chapter. The Washington DC “Ani” chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year and hosts events like joint meetings between DMV juniors and juniors in Armenia, protests and other forms of political activism, an annual chapter anniversary dinner and fundraisers to benefit the homeland. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural educational, political, social) guide the chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*