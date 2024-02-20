Why I’m Voting “Uncommitted” in Michigan’s Democratic Primary

Joe Biden made his decisions.

Now I’m making mine.

I will be voting “uncommitted” in Michigan’s February 27 Democratic presidential primary, because I simply cannot vote for the man who armed Azerbaijan’s genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenians. My ballot will represent my protest against his complicity in this crime and his utter abandonment of Armenians – in Artsakh, across Armenia and around the world. His actions run counter to his own campaign statements and, more importantly, to our basic values as a nation – our shared humanity.

I will be casting my “uncommitted” vote along with my fellow Armenians and countless others who share in our outrage over Biden’s genocidal policies. Together, we will send a message that crimes come with costs, and enabling ethnic cleansing is not “business-as-usual.” To cast a vote for Biden is to endorse his actions. To support him as the lesser of two evils is to accept evil. I will not do that.

I am fortunate to live in the Wolverine State, a must-win political battleground in the 2024 presidential contest. If our votes tip the scale against Biden’s re-election, it will send a powerful message that America stands against genocide, that our people will not allow our government to tolerate such crimes. Not in our name.

Biden’s genocidal record is as reckless as it is irresponsible:

– Biden materially armed and morally emboldened Azerbaijan’s genocide of Artsakh.

– Biden has refused to condemn Azerbaijan’s crimes. He conducts business-as-usual with its genocidal government, and he refuses to enforce sanctions against its leaders.

– Biden sent zero aid to Artsakh prior to Azerbaijan’s blockade and has sent almost no aid to the refugees created by Azerbaijan’s aggression.

– Biden blocked United Nations initiatives to condemn Azerbaijan and has, post-genocide, failed to lead, introduce or even support U.N. resolutions to enable the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh under an international mandate.

– Biden has opposed each and every congressional measure aimed at holding Azerbaijan accountable, supporting Artsakh refugees or securing the release of Armenian POWs.

– Add to this that Biden just approved the sale of F-16s to Turkey, even though Turkey illegally deployed these advanced fighters to Azerbaijan during its 2020 attack.

For all these reasons, and many others, I invite my fellow Michiganders to join me in voting “uncommitted” on February 27.