39th Musical Armenia concert to be held at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK—The Armenian Prelacy is excited to announce the 2024 Musical Armenia Concert, the 39th event in the much-loved series that began in 1982. The concert will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

The concert will feature two outstanding young artists: Grigori Balasanyan (b. Yerevan, 2004), a brilliant composer and pianist who will be presenting his original compositions solo and accompanied by a string quartet, and Tigran Mardanyan (b. Yerevan, 2003), an award-winning pianist.

Balasanyan’s compositional style strongly blends his Armenian cultural heritage with contemporary writing styles. A highlight of his career was his first ballet, recorded in 2019 by the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra and premiered in 2021 at the Yerevan State Choreographic College. It is the first children’s ballet recorded in the history of Armenian music. Balasanyan has won multiple international competitions and released two recordings. He is currently a sophomore composition student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee studying under composer Marti Epstein.

Tigran Mardanyan currently studies at Boston Conservatory at Berklee with Professor Michael Lewin. Mardanyan has won several international competitions, including first prize at the Sviatoslav Richter International Piano Competition in South Korea, and was the winner of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee 2021-22 Concerto Competition, which led to his performance of Rachmaninoff’s first piano concerto with the Boston Conservatory orchestra.

Established by Archbishop Mesrob Ashjian and the Prelacy Ladies Guild, Musical Armenia is dedicated to promoting young Armenian artists and the performance of music by Armenian composers. Over the past 40 years, many of the program’s performers have established solid professional careers. The Prelacy is very appreciative of the important role that Musical Armenia’s devoted supporters have played in this artistic advancement.

Tickets to the concert are $25. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.carnegiehall.org or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or the Prelacy at 212-689-7810.