Fireflies and The Warmest of Hugs

Fireflies

I was taught not to fight darkness

But to light a candle instead.

As this world collapses

One bullet at a time,

I carry a candlestick

Wherever I go.

As bullets

Land on my heart

Hitting shelters of memories and hopes,

I walk in a shield

Made of lilies and bliss,

Of faith, hopefulness and love.

As eruptions blast in places

Where flowers were meant to bloom,

I sow seeds of new beginnings,

Of lilies, daisies and peace –

One flower at a time.

My art as my candlelight

And my faith as my shield,

I try to catch the bullets

Of this half-fallen world,

Squeeze them with my hands

And reshape them into stars

So that they no longer spread darkness

But light our paths instead.

***

The Warmest of Hugs

Dear Armenia,

I wish I could hug you

And take you away,

Far-far away

From what you’ve gone through

And are still going through today,

Far-far away,

From people who hurt you

And are still hurting you today.

I wish I could dry your tears

And draw a bright smile

Across your valleys,

I wish I could fill your summits

With victory songs and dances.

I wish I could eat թարմ հաց ու պանիր*

Peacefully on Sis and Masis,

And dance yarkhushta and kochari

On their picturesque hills.

I wish I could gift you

What was always meant to be yours,

I wish you could look at your lands

And no longer think of loss.

Dear Armenia,

I wish I could hug you,

But so far it’s been always you

Hugging us with so much love and tenderness

As if you have never ached.

Dear Armenia,

How come there is

So much resilience

In that soft woman-like shape of yours?

*Fresh bread and cheese