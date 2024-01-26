Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in dialogue with the Los Angeles Armenian community

The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation has embarked on a two-day conversation with the Los Angeles Armenian community. It will take place on the weekend of February 2 and 3, at Hero House in Glendale.

Dr. Razmik Panossian, Director of the Armenian Department at Gulbenkian since 2013, will present the Foundation’s projects, strategies and goals, and engage in dialogue with various scholars and specialists.

On Friday February 2 from 7-8:30 p.m., a visual presentation will precede a conversation, during which Dr. Panossian will highlight some of the activities of the Department during the past decade and present future directions. This short presentation will be followed by an hour-long discussion about Gulbenkian’s work, in conversation with Salpi Ghazarian of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies and Dr. Houri Berberian, Meghrouni Family Presidential Chair in Armenian Studies and Director of the Armenian Studies program at UC Irvine. Questions and comments from the audience will be welcomed.

On Saturday February 3 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., a sequence of three bilingual panels will explore (a) the changing world of Armenian philanthropy, (b) the challenges facing the Armenian language, education and culture in the Diaspora, and (c) the importance of critical thinking, especially in Armenia and in Diaspora institutions.

The Gulbenkian Foundation’s engagement in Armenian communities around the world continues even as it looks to work more closely in Los Angeles, always within the sphere of its strategic directions. These directions are examined and adopted every five years, taking into consideration changing global and Armenian challenges.

The USC Institute of Armenian Studies has partnered with Gulbenkian in the organization of these events. “This is not the first time that we’ve collaborated with Gulbenkian. Our perspectives and approaches are similar, and we welcome the opportunity to broaden the Armenian conversation,” said Salpi Ghazarian, who, together with Institute Director Dr. Shushan Karapetian, will participate in the panels. The various panelists also include, among others, Professor Donald Miller of USC, Dr. Hagop Gulludjian and Dr. Shant Shekherdimian of UCLA, as well as Shogher Margossian from the Gulbenkian Foundation.

Everyone is invited to participate in this rare conversation between program designers and funders on the one hand, and the community the programs are meant to benefit on the other. What challenges do Armenian organizations currently face and will face in the future? How can we actually reinforce language and culture in a diasporan setting? Do we want to? Are institutions and their programs useful, appropriate and impactful, or repetitious, outdated and not focused? How are decisions made and programs evaluated? Are decision-making and fundraising changing? Should they, and if so, how?