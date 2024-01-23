A Canvas in Process

Dear homeland,

As you bleed from your open wounds

And scream the melody of pain,

I can’t help but notice

The red flowers of Saryan in the rivers of your blood

And the voice of Komitas in the sharpness of your scream.

In the blood cells of your skin

I see the paintbrush of Saryan

Painting your valleys and hills,

Painting your losses and dreams

With a hue of fiery red,

With a teardrop on his hand,

Trying to put the flowers back

In the broken vase of his,

Yet losing them all again

To the rivers and the hills.

But the flowers don’t drown;

They stay afloat in murky flows,

They stay alive in highs and lows,

Flowing, fighting, dancing

To the melody of pain,

Flowing, fighting, blooming

To the memory of land.

The pain of the land,

The land of pain

Keeps the flowers afloat,

Keeps the flowers alive,

And moving incessantly

Into the direction where

Saryan’s red is again the source of life

And not the outcome of death,

And where the Armenian highlands

Are the only vase in which

Those flowers fit correctly —

The vase shattered yet repaired,

The vase once lost yet regained.

In the blood rivers of death

I see bloomings of new life,

And a melody alive

Of freedom and liberty,

Of cleanness and harmony,

In the voice of Komitas

In the echoes of the past,

Of a once-great, long-cherished homeland

Of a once-great, long-cherished highland

Which is to be again,

Which is to rise anew,

And where the flowers will bloom

In the colors of their home.

Bio

Milena Baghdasaryan is a graduate from UWC Changshu China. Since the age of 11, she has been writing articles for a local newspaper named Kanch ('Call'). At the age of 18, she published her first novel on Granish.org and created her own blog, Taghandi Hetqerov ('In the Pursuit of Talent')—a portal devoted to interviewing young and talented Armenians all around the world. Baghdasaryan considers storytelling, traveling and learning new languages to be critical in helping one explore the world, connect with others, and discover oneself. Milena currently studies Film and New Media at New York University in Abu Dhabi.

