Cafesjian Center for the Arts announces “Seeking the House of the Deaf” educational program

YEREVAN—The Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) has announced the launch of a new educational program: “Seeking the House of the Deaf.”

The program is based on the exhibition, Sahak Poghosyan: Quinta del Sordo, on display at CCA until April 28, 2024.

Sahak Poghosyan: Quinta del Sordo is a monumental project displayed at Eagle and Sasuntsi Davit Garden galleries of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts. It interweaves historical, conceptual, visual and artistic narratives․ The main goal of the educational program is to reveal these narratives.

In the first part of the program, participants will become acquainted with the exhibition. Then, the program will continue in the Creative Hall, where a presentation on Poghosyan’s Quinta del Sordo exhibition will be shown, drawing a connection between the works of old masters and contemporary works of art.

Summarizing the educational program, participants will engage in a discussion exploring the significance of artistic themes in the contemporary world.

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts continuously encourages participants to explore and express their passion for art.

This program is designed for participants ages 16 and up and is free with prior registration.

For further information and registration, please call +374 10 54-19-32/34.

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts is dedicated to bringing the best of contemporary art to Armenia and presenting the best of Armenian culture to the world. Having celebrated its grand opening in November 2009, CCA continues to exhibit unique works of modern art, offers a wide variety of exhibitions and a diverse program of lectures, films, concerts and numerous educational initiatives for children and adults. Annual visitation of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts exceeds 1,000,000 people. The Cafesjian Center for the Arts is an institutional member of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).