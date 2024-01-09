New youth ARF members take oath in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Four youth members of the Armenian community of New Jersey joined the ranks of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) on December 23, 2023.

After successfully completing the ARF New Jersey novice program, the new members took their oaths, which were administered by their godfather Unger Vartivar Keshishian, underscoring their dedication to the ideals and mission of the ARF.

Unger Vartivar emphasized the pivotal role of these young individuals in advancing the Armenian cause. His speech not only commemorated Arshavir Shiragian’s pivotal role in Operation Nemesis but also highlighted his active participation in the New Jersey and New York Armenian communities. As a dedicated ARF member, Shiragian’s service extended beyond his historical actions to his significant contributions within the diaspora, exemplifying a lifetime commitment to the Armenian cause. This multifaceted legacy provided a profound backdrop for the ceremony.

The ceremony held profound significance, taking place at the Hackensack, N.J. cemetery—the final resting place of Arshavir Shiragian. Shiragian, an esteemed Armenian writer, made his mark in history through an act of retribution, assassinating Said Halim Pasha, Cemal Azmi and Behaeddin Shakir for their unforgivable roles in the Armenian Genocide. His gravestone bears a powerful inscription, “Through Him Justice Was Served.” This setting serves as a symbol of the unwavering dedication, passion and leadership embodied by the ARF youth and future generations in their relentless pursuit of a free and independent Armenian nation. In this union of past and present, the ARF youth’s commitment stands as a testament to the long-lasting determination driving the Armenian community forward.