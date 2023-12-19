Applications open for ANCA 2024 career services and youth empowerment programs in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has opened applications for its broad-based Washington, D.C. career services and pro-Artsakh/Armenia student advocacy programs, as it gears up to welcome hundreds of youth to the nation’s capital in 2024.

“Empowering the next generation of Armenian American leaders is not just a goal; it’s our duty,” said ANCA Communications Director Elizabeth Chouldjian. “Each of our job placement and internship programs nurture talent, fostering growth and providing opportunities to strengthen the Armenian American voice in the nation’s capital, as well as campuses and hometowns across the U.S. To all students and recent graduates, we encourage you to apply today to explore new paths to personal development and strengthen the Armenian cause.”

ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program

Recent university graduates are invited to apply to the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP), which helps secure permanent employment and professional internships in Washington, D.C. for young Armenian American professionals and students interested in careers in policy, politics and media. The CGP offers three months of free housing and enrichment seminars, connects participants with mentors and much more.

Spring 2024 career services session: April 8 – June 8; Application deadline February 16, 2024

Summer Internship session: June 17 – July 26; Application deadline April 15, 2024

Fall 2024 career services session: September 9 – December 9; Application deadline July 12, 2024

Learn more and apply at: https://anca.org/gateway

ANCA Semester-in-DC Internship Programs

In addition, the ANCA encourages students who attend universities that offer Semester-In-Washington programs (UCDC, USC, Pepperdine, AU, Holy Cross, etc.) to take advantage of these opportunities and consider interning at the ANCA. The ANCA is happy to work with participants to ensure their ANCA internship meets university requirements. Students can apply through the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program portal.

ANCA Rising Leaders

Offered in two sessions in March, the ANCA Rising Leaders is a three-day seminar in Washington, D.C., offering expert advice on careers in government, development and media. The program includes the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day—a full day of Capitol Hill discussions with legislators and staff on strengthening U.S.-Armenia ties, demanding accountability for Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and securing justice for the genocides committed against Armenians. The program is organized by the ANCA, in conjunction with the Armenian Youth Federation Eastern and Western U.S. Washington, D.C.-area Armenian American high school seniors are also welcome to participate. ANCA group housing accommodations are available for youth 18 and over.

Rising Leaders Session 1: March 10 – 12, 2024

Rising Leaders Session 2: March 24 – 26, 2024

Application Deadline: January 26, 2024

Learn more and apply: https://anca.org/risingleaders/

ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship

During the summer, the ANCA invites university students to participate in the Leo Sarkisian Internship, a six-week intensive program designed to give them the tools necessary to effectively advance issues of concern to the Armenian American community on the federal, state and local level. The Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship runs parallel to this program.

The 2024 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program Dates: June 17 – July 26, 2024

Application deadline: March 29, 2024

Learn more and apply at: http://anca.org/internship

ANCA Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy

High school students ages 17 to 19 are invited to participate in the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, a one-week, intensive program that brings a select group of high school students with proven community leadership experience to Washington, D.C. to learn more about the Armenian cause and how our policy priorities are advanced within the framework of America’s federal government. High schoolers have two sessions to choose from:

Kasparian Summer Academy – Session 1: August 5 – August 9, 2024

Kasparian Summer Academy – Session 2: August 12 – August 16, 2024

Application deadline: May 17, 2024

Learn more and apply at: https://anca.org/summer

Junior High School Class Visits to the ANCA Washington, D.C. Headquarters

The ANCA welcomes hundreds of students from Armenian American junior high schools during their annual trips to the nation’s capital for an interactive discussion on the important role they can play in advocating for pro-Artsakh/Armenia priorities in their hometowns, while offering an early introduction to Washington, D.C. career opportunities in policy, politics and media.

Schools or parents interested in scheduling a “Pizza and Politics” session with the ANCA Washington, D.C. team, email anca@anca.org or call (202) 775-1918.

For more information about these programs, visit anca.org/youth or email youth@anca.org.