Maine’s Armenian Cultural Association and USM School of Social Work to host panel on Artsakh

The Armenian Cultural Association of Maine, in collaboration with the University of Southern Maine’s School of Social Work, invites the community to a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Breaking Borders: The Ethnic Cleansing of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh.”

This event will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine, McGoldrick Center Events Room, 2nd Floor [Bedford Street, Portland 04101]. It promises to offer insightful perspectives on a globally significant issue.

The discussion will feature renowned panelists Dr. Henry Theriault, a leading expert in genocide studies and immediate past president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars; Judith Saryan, a distinguished author, editor, economist and philanthropist; and Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, JD, President of Westbrook City Council, banking executive, author, philanthropist and refugee from Azerbaijan. It will be moderated by Paul Proudian, ACA of Maine Board Member.

This program is free and open to the public. To reserve your seat or for more information, please visit ArmeniansOfMaine.com.