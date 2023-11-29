Congressional Armenian Staff Association thanks U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA) Executive Board issued the following statement upon the announcement by Armenian-American U.S. Representative Anna Eshoo (CA-16) that she will retire at the end of the 118th Congress:

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Congresswoman Anna Eshoo for her decades-long public service and leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition to fighting for issues of importance to Armenian-Americans—including U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide, improving U.S.-Armenia relations and advocating for the human rights of Artsakh’s Armenians—she has also been a beacon of empowerment and mentor to those around her.

“She was an active member of the Democratic Party leadership, worked in the California State Legislature, and served as a San Mateo County Supervisor as well as a member of Congress where she ascended to positions of great leadership and influence. As such, she was a reminder to all Armenian-Americans that they belong in America’s centers of power and can contribute as servant leaders at all levels of government.

“We wish Congresswoman Eshoo all the best in her future endeavors and hope that other Armenian-Americans will follow in her footsteps on Capitol Hill.”

The Congressional Armenian Staff Association is a non-partisan, bicameral congressional staff organization recognized by the U.S. House Committee on House Administration. CASA aims to recruit, retain and advance Armenian American staffers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and is dedicated to encouraging career development and increasing opportunities for its members.