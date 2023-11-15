The first gated town Mountain Village is being built in Armenia

Mountain Village, a premium-class residential complex with comfortable, safe and high-tech infrastructure, is under construction in Dilijan, Armenia. The first phase of 22 apartments will be commissioned at the end of 2024.

Mountain Village is the first gated community in Armenia. It is located in a private area in close proximity to the international college UWC Dilijan. The housing stock of the community consists of apartments, townhouses, an apart-hotel, a club house and premium class cottages. The first stage of construction is the “Terraces” complex, which consists of 22 apartments and coworking space. The apartments are of different sizes and layouts, designed both for young people wanting to experience Dilijan activities and larger families seeking comfort within nature.

The architectural design developed by PROFORMA studio combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. The complex is perfectly incorporated into the natural landscape. Innovative architectural solutions made it possible to combine urban comfort and the advantages of living in nature. The cascading shape of the building provides a separate terrace for each apartment. The design of the complex is inspired by Armenian rocks, and the concept for maximum privacy, by cave cities.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The complex will meet the needs of residents of different ages regarding daily activity, recreation, peace and security. It will feature a coworking center and playgrounds for children’s leisure. Residents of the community will be able to visit the sports facilities of the international college UWC Dilijan, which include a stadium, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a gym. Schools, kindergartens, shops, restaurants, medical and tourist facilities are all located nearby. A hiking trail to Dilijan National Park is available directly from the Mountain Village.

The architecture of the community complies with green standards. The principles of sustainable development, environmental safety and energy efficiency are observed in engineering, construction materials and operations.

The first phase of construction of the Mountain Village will be completed by the end of 2024. Sale of apartments has launched through CityNest Property management. The company presented the Mountain Village community and details for purchasing an apartment at TOON Expo 2023.

The Mountain Village project is implemented by Impulse Management Company, with financial partner Ardshinbank.