Three Armenian artists head to Brussels for creative residency

Creative Armenia, in partnership with the Boghossian Foundation, is thrilled to announce the newest cohort of East-West Residents. In January-February of 2024, three distinguished Armenian artists will travel to Brussels, Belgium, and spend one month at the Villa Empain. The 2023 East-West Residents are visual artist Narek Barseghyan, comics artist Shamiram Khachatryan and photographer Vahan Stepanyan. The selected artists are some of Armenia’s strongest rising talents and creative leaders, defining the trajectory of the arts within their respective disciplines. During their stay at the iconic Villa Empain, the creators will have an unprecedented opportunity to develop their creative projects, collaborate with European artists and explore Belgium’s dynamic cultural scene, while introducing contemporary Armenian arts into the European cultural landscape.

“The East-West Residency remains a vital bridge for Armenian artists to reach the European art scene,” said Garin Hovannisian, founder of Creative Armenia. “Already in its fourth edition, we see how these residents benefit from the experience in Brussels and return to their homeland with new ideas and collaborations.”

Already in its fifth year, East-West Residency has supported many renowned artists, helping them pursue ambitious creative projects. Fostering a culture of artistic exchange, the program has proactively championed Armenian talents in the European arena. Previous East-West Residents include art director and animator Tigran Arakelyan, visual artist Gayane Avetisyan, writer Anna Davtyan, art director and calligrapher Ruben Malayan and many more.

“We strongly believe that art is the key for a better understanding between cultures. The ambitious partnership with Creative Armenia strengthens our link with Armenia and its vibrant art scene,” said Louma Salamé, general director of the Boghossian Foundation. “We are proud to welcome leading Armenian artists at the Boghossian Foundation’s residency, a laboratory for ideas and contemporary creation, a place of sharing and of international encounters between artists, curators, writers and scientists.”

You can learn more about the residents and the program at creativearmenia.org/residency.

The East-West Residency is a program of Creative Armenia and the Boghossian Foundation, which entered into a partnership in 2018. Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops and champions innovative talents across the arts. The Boghossian Foundation was created in 1992 by Robert Boghossian and his two sons, Jean and Albert, jewelers of Armenian origin, with the primary objective of contributing to development and education.