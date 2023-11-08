NAASR to host “Ghapama,” fall-themed children’s event led by Teni Apelian

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will hold an “ԱԲԳ for Children” program of 2023 on Sunday, November 19, at 3 p.m. in the Shahinian Solarium in NAASR’s Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA.

Led by Teni Apelian, the event will be called “Ghapama” after the Armenian pumpkin delicacy and will celebrate autumn with traditional songs and games in Armenian. The event is free to all, and children up to age 10 accompanied by an adult are welcome.

Teni Apelian is one of the singers and arrangers in Zulal, the Armenian a cappella trio, and a collaborator on educational and language projects supported by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. Apelian’s foremost passion lies in discovering and sharing the ancient melodies that help us define the Armenian musical character and connect to our roots. As an educator, she taught Armenian folk music at the Hovnanian School in NJ and has been a facilitator at Zarmanazan (an Armenian language immersion program in the French Alps) since its inception.

For more information, contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.