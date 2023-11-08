AMAA’s Avedisian School welcomes more than 40 displaced students from Artsakh

As a result of the tragic circumstances arising from the September 19, 2023 attack and exodus from Artsakh, 40 new students have been enrolled at the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s (AMAA) Khoren & Shooshanig Avedisian School for the 2023-2024 academic year. These students were forcibly displaced from Stepanakert, Martuni cities, as well as from the villages of Chartar, Haterk and Khnushinak of Artsakh. In addition, four children from Artsakh were enrolled in the kindergarten of the Avedisian School.

A welcoming environment has been created for these students, who are enrolled in grades 1-12. The school psychologist remains involved in helping them integrate and settle into their new school routine and curriculum. The school also assisted these new students with the purchase of school supplies and books.

AMAA’s Avedisian School is an educational institution that is committed to providing a K-12 high-quality, comprehensive and tuition-free education, to a current student body of 800. The children who attend the school live in the low-income Malatia-Sebastia district of Yerevan.

The state-of-the-art complex is an environmental laboratory featuring solar panels, recycled rainwater, green roofs and more. The educational complex was awarded the “LEED Silver” certificate as a project that meets environmental requirements and is one of the most unique buildings in the region.

AMAA’s Avedisian School remains committed to its mission to equip vulnerable groups of society with the necessary tools to become well-rounded citizens and realize their fullest potential.

Over the last four years, the high school had 111 graduates; 100-percent of whom continued their education in Armenia’s leading universities.

The flow of displaced students from Artsakh to Avedisian School continues, and AMAA is ready to welcome them with open arms.