Armenian children’s book reading with Meghri Dervartanian

Join Meghri Dervartanian on Friday, November 10 at 5 p.m. for an Armenian children’s book reading. The evening will serve as a fundraiser for the Armenian Youth Federation’s new “Sponsor an Artsakh Student” initiative and will take place in her classroom in Belmont, Massachusetts. Dervartanian will present her brand new book for the very first time, entitled «Վհուկը եւ իր Աւելը» (“Vhooguh yev ir Avele”) followed by a fun craft!

“It is more important than ever to preserve and promote our language and culture. Our language is a huge part of our Armenian identity, and we must find ways to keep it alive and pass it on to future generations,” Dervartanian said. One way to start is by attending activities like this book reading so children hear their Armenian language in different settings and environments and realize how much it has to offer. “Once we open the door, there are endless possibilities in creating with the Armenian language,” Dervartanian said, challenging families to take the first step.

Parents or caregivers may stay with their children throughout the activity or drop them off. Light snacks and refreshments will be available for those who stay. There is a 15-person capacity, so respond to Dervartanian by email at m.dervartanian@gmail.com before it’s too late! Your $30 donation also includes your very own copy of the book.