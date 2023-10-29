In Memory of Marie DerTorossian

Marie (Haikian) DerTorossian of Watertown passed away on October 18, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel Der Torossian, and devoted mother of Vatché Der Torossian and his wife Maral of Waltham and Raffi Der Torossian of Watertown. The loving grandmother of Shant and Shahé Der Torossian of Waltham, and sister of the late Never Gulekjian, Araxie Hekimian and Eugenie Bastermadjian, she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service was held at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church with interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington St., Belmont, MA 02478, or the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA Artsakh Relief Fund, 80 Bigelow Ave., Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472.