In Memory of Natalie Barmakian

Natalie (Gazoorian) Barmakian of Belmont passed away peacefully on October 16, 2023, a few weeks shy of 95 years old. Natalie was born in Worcester, MA to Sarkis and Maritza (Babolian) Gazoorian and graduated from North High School (Worcester, MA) and the Salter School.

She worked as a secretary for both the American Red Cross and Worcester Art Museum. After raising her children with her husband Ara, she enjoyed working at the “family business,” Barmakian Brother’s Jewelers. Natalie loved to stay active—playing tennis, cooking, visiting with friends and family, attending grandchildrens’ dance, song and sporting events, and if ever there was Armenian music playing, to everyone’s delight, she was dancing.

Natalie was the beloved wife of the late Ara Levon Barmakian for 53 years and the devoted mother of Karen Herosian and her husband Glenn of Belmont, Gail Barmakian of Oak Bluffs, Janice McCullough and her husband David of Sudbury, and Ara Barmakian Jr. and his wife Beth of Belmont. She was a loving grandmother (Menzie) to Carly, Aria and Alexis Herosian, David III, Leah, Ethan and Jesse McCullough, and Ara III, Eliza, Daniel and James Barmakian. Natalie was the loving sister of Marcia Gazoorian of Worcester, the late Rosalie Chorbajian and the late Sarkis Leon “Lee” Gazoorian. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives who she felt blessed to have as family.

Funeral service will be held at Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Monday, October 23 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at Saint James Armenian Church prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church or to the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), 395 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.