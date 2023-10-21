Armenian Museum of America presents “Early Recordings of Armenian Classics” by Ara Dinkjian on November 9

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Museum of America (AMA) is elated to present “Early Recordings of Armenian Classics” featuring eminent musician and composer Ara Dinkjian on November 9, 2023, at 7 p.m. In this distinctive event, Dinkjian will discuss early recordings of well-known Armenian songs, play recordings made more than 100 years ago and share historic photographs.

“We invite music enthusiasts from all backgrounds, both Armenian and non-Armenian, to join us for this unique exploration,” says Jason Sohigian, AMA’s executive director. “Our Sound Archive, a digital repository of rare historic recordings, offers an auditory journey through time. The experts behind this significant endeavor, Jesse Kenas Collins and Harout Arakelian, are the nation’s foremost experts in the domain of vintage audio preservation and the history of Armenian-American music. With support from the SJS Charitable Trust, their expertise has transformed a heritage that was once confined physically in 78 rpm records, making it universally accessible under the Virtual Resources tab of the Museum’s website.”

Recently, the museum hosted an evening with Ian Nagoski of Canary Records. This memorable event revolved around the enchanting tale of soprano Zabelle Panosian, a distinguished Armenian talent who migrated to Boston in 1907. Those in attendance were captivated by audio tracks that had been meticulously restored, some of which took hundreds of hours to perfect in sound quality.

Composer and instrumentalist Dinkjian, an alumnus of the Hartt School, boasts the distinction of earning the nation’s singular specialized degree in the oud. Recognized globally as one of the premier oud players, Dinkjian’s compositions have graced movie soundtracks and have been embraced by artists in a staggering 16 languages. His melody “Homecoming (Dinata, Dinata)” resonated globally during the closing ceremonies of the 2004 Athens Olympics. Furthermore, his astounding compilation of over 6,000 Armenian and Turkish 78 rpm records stands as one of the grandest archives of its kind.

Mark your calendars for November 9 at 7 p.m. for an evening with Dinkjian and “Early Recordings of Armenian Classics” at the Armenian Museum of America. Experience a celebration of the profound influence of Armenian music and tradition. Your participation and backing are pivotal in ensuring the continued vibrancy and accessibility of this treasured archive.

This event is free for members and $20 for non-members. The Museum will also be raising funds for humanitarian relief for the Armenians of Artsakh. All gifts will be matched by an anonymous donor. Please RSVP via Eventbrite.