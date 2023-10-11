Letter to the Editor: Is Artsakh a test of Armenian fortitude?

April 15, 1915: Hidden from the conscience of mankind, 1.5 million Christian Armenian men, women and children perished under the hand of the Ottoman Turks—a crime against humanity now known as one of the first genocides of the 20th century.

September 19, 2023: 108 years later, in full view of the eyes, ears and conscience of mankind, 120,000 Christian Armenian men, women and children, living in the Armenian enclave of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), are forced to flee for their lives, a consequence of “ethnic cleansing” and terrorism, inflicted on them by the Azerbaijan regime, a perfect example of genocide in the 21st century.

Preceding the horror of September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani regime executed an over nine-month blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor, the only route connecting Artsakh to the outside world. This blockade resulted in dire consequences for the indigenous Armenians living there. They were deprived of food, necessary living supplies, medical and emergency care. Store shelves were barren. There was mass unemployment. Schools were closed. Families were separated. Armenians were being decimated by “ethnic cleansing,” and the deafening silence of the world was stunning.

Armenians around the globe are grieving, lamenting the loss of life and suffering of our fellow Armenians in Artsakh. Knowing that thousands of helpless, innocent human beings were forced to leave their homes with only the clothes on their backs and a bag holding their belongings is gut wrenching. We, with the support and resources of our secular and religious organizations, are working tirelessly to provide life-saving assistance, including food, water, shelter and sanitation to the thousands of victims of this humanitarian catastrophe. We are so grateful to all the non-Armenian people, countries and organizations around the world who are helping and supporting us in this time of crisis and upheaval.

Politics is a dirty business. It is the convergence of power, money and people. Unfortunately, Armenia is inadequately prepared for the realities of defending itself and Artsakh in the political environment in which it currently exists. It has become the leaderless casualty of an unjust war, caught in the crosshairs of a changing political alignment and balance of power.

The words of Raffi, the legendary Armenian writer and patriot, ring true today, as they did in 1915. He instilled in the Armenian psyche the ideas of education, self-reliance, love of nation and love of freedom. “Armenians,” he preached, “Take up arms and defend yourself. Don’t expect others to defend you!”

It is imperative that we, the descendants of the Genocide of 1915, heed Raffi’s words, embrace the battle cry “Never Again,” and take the necessary steps to prepare ourselves for an uncertain and challenging future. It is said that great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice. Let the tragedy that has befallen our sisters and brothers in Artsakh be Armenia’s impetus for initiating a compelling, bold and aggressive blueprint for change and justice—one that will energize and stimulate its economy; strengthen and mobilize its military; and expand and bolster its political policies and alliances in preparation for the hurdles that lie ahead. What we Armenians say and do in the days, months and years ahead will be a test of our mettle, wisdom, judgment, resilience and unity.

It is imperative that Armenia avenge the pain, suffering and death of its compatriots who were forced to flee Artsakh. The best revenge for the victim is to seek and secure the justice they deserve. Armenia must hold President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani regime accountable for their criminal actions by demanding the International Criminal Court prosecute Azerbaijan for war crimes and genocide. It is the moral duty and obligation of all Armenians to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to make our enemies pay the price for the atrocities they have inflicted upon our people. Artsakh’s pain is our pain. Armenia’s future is our future. Our fight has just begun. Time will tell if we have the brains, guts and fortitude to stay the course and strike back.

Hazel Barsamian

Scottsdale, Arizona