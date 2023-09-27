Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK—The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York on November 15 as part of its 2023 international tour.

The world tour includes the most acclaimed classical music stages of North America: Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, ON; La Maison Symphonique in Montreal, QC and Boston Symphony Hall in Boston, MA. The concert at Carnegie Hall will take place on November 15 at 8 p.m. at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

The 2023 tour is a true celebration of the unique cultural moment and is dedicated to the anniversaries of two outstanding composers, whose names went down in the history of world musical art: the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff and the 120th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian.

The upcoming performance promises to be a remarkable showcase of the beauty and eternal value of classical music. Tickets are on sale.