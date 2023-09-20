In Memory of Peter Onanian

Peter Onanian died on August 21, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 1, 1930, in Lowell, Massachusetts to Onan and Almas (Garebedian) Onanian, the youngest of seven siblings.

Peter joined the Naval Construction Force, better known as the Seabees, where he learned the craft of bricklaying. He formed Lusalon Mason Contracting in the early 1960s, and it became the largest mason contractor in New England. In the 1970s, he branched into general contracting specializing in commercial and industrial building projects. Among his peers, his name was synonymous with honorable. Peter’s reputation for being honest, fair and trustworthy caused him to be called upon to negotiate collective bargaining agreements for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union. He became an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association.

Peter invested in a multitude of real estate ventures, including golf course ownerships. He was part owner of Indian Ridge Country Club and the Merrimack Valley Golf Club. His love of golf was legendary, although he started the game at a relatively late age. He was a member of Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord, MA for 44 years, where he shot a hole-in-one. His great friend and golfing partner, Jack Cadagan, was always by his side until Peter passed.

Peter served on many charitable boards including a Life Member of the Armenian Assembly of America. In honor of his parents, he built an Armenian church in Chelmsford MA, called “Little Ani” by some.

Peter was a compulsive reader of history and current events. Friends would sometimes comment that spending time with Peter was like receiving a history lesson.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 48 years, Charleen Mosesian Onanian. He was an adoring father to his daughter, Charleen and her husband, Mark Janian, and proud grandfather of Sabrina, Sebastian and Simone Janian.

By a previous marriage, Peter is survived by his son, David Onanian and his wife, Myrna S. Onanian, MD from Texas; grandchildren, Marisa and Arden Onanian; Nancy and Pat Garrett, Christine and Tom Tetrault, Mark and Ann Onanian; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Peter to St. James Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472. A celebration of Peter’s life will be planned at a future date.