U.S. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark to receive ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award at Gala

BOSTON, Mass.—Representative Katherine Clark (D-MA) is set to be honored with the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region’s prestigious Freedom Award at the 17th annual ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund’s Gala on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award, presented annually, is the highest honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their resilience, courage and determination in pursuit of freedom and justice for the Armenian Cause. This year, the region will honor Representative Clark for her steadfast support of the causes of great importance to the Armenian American community since taking office. Representative Clark will join a long list of notable honorees including Dr. Taner Akçam; Representative Brenda Lawrence (D-MI); Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA); former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John M. Evans; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; U.S. Senator Robert Menendez; U.S. Senators Robert Dole and Elizabeth Dole; Baroness Caroline Cox; and renowned lawyer Robert Morgenthau and the Morgenthau family.

As a representative of Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District, Representative Clark’s district is home to a thriving and large Armenian American community consisting of the cultural and community hubs of Belmont, Cambridge and Watertown. A proponent of Armenian-American issues, she has cosponsored and supported several key pieces of legislation impacting Armenia and Artsakh on a daily basis, such as genocide prevention resolutions, reforestation for rural areas of Armenia, bi-partisan acts condemning attacks on Armenia by dictators Erdogan and Aliyev, and many more ANCA legislative priorities.

“As a member of Boston’s Armenian community, we are comforted by the level of faith and trust we can place in our representatives. Representative Clark has been a staunch advocate for Armenian issues from the first day of the blockade – and before then – to now. Her commitment to her Armenian-American constituents is exemplified by her continued dedication. It brings me great pleasure to have the opportunity to honor her for her works at this year’s gala. I look forward to celebrating with her and our other activists this October,” said Ara Nazarian, ANCA Eastern Region Gala chair.

Representative Clark was elected to Massachusetts’ 5th congressional district in 2013. Since then, she has also served as House Democratic Caucus vice chair, House Democratic assistant speaker, and currently as House Minority Whip – the second most powerful position in her party – she also sits on the House Appropriations Committee. She has previously served in the Massachusetts State Senate, where she held various positions as Judiciary chair, Mental Health and Substance Abuse vice chair, Post Audit and Oversight vice chair, Steering and Policy chair, and other positions in Public Health and Public Safety and Homeland Security.

She attended St. Lawrence University (BA), Cornell Law School (JD), and Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government (MPA). Representative Clark is married to Rodney Dowell and has three children.

Tickets for the gala, which include a cocktail reception, silent auction and seated dinner, can be purchased at www.givergy.us/ancaer.

For more information about this year’s gala, visit www.givergy.us/ancaer or contact ergala@anca.org.