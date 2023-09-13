Karnig Alajajian’s artwork to be featured in solo exhibition at St. Sarkis Church

By Annita Nerses

DOUGLASTON, N.Y.—St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church of Douglaston, New York is excited to announce a solo art exhibition showcasing the breathtaking paintings of Karnig Alajajian on October 22, 2023. The exhibit, along with a wine and cheese reception, will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the St. Sarkis Main Hall after the conclusion of Sunday church service. Alajajian will be generously donating 50-percent of the profits to St. Sarkis Church.

The exhibition will feature many of Alajajian’s original works, along with stunning master replicas of the works of Ivan Aivazovsky (1817-1900) as a tribute to the greatest maritime artist in history. Alajajian was awestruck by Aivazovsky’s paintings when he first saw them during a visit to Armenia in 2004. Since then, he has been relentlessly and remarkably mastering the formidable challenge of reproducing Aivazovsky’s use of light and color to recreate the depth and luminosity of his seascapes.

Alajajian was born in Alexandria, Egypt and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. After a distinguished career at Bell System, he successfully transitioned his career into real estate as a developer and broker. At the same time, Alajajian channeled his creativity as an engineer toward his childhood dream of becoming an artist and painter. In 2003, he enrolled in art classes at Nassau Museum of Art to study under renowned artist, Professor Steven Lampasona. Alajajian has since become a prolific painter, exploring texture and color utilizing acrylic paints as his primary art medium.

Alajajian is a pillar of the Armenian community in New York, having served on the St. Sarkis Board of Trustees for 11 years and as a member of Hamazkayin of New York for the past 56 years since its inception. He also loves theater and has been involved in several productions of the Hamazkayin theatrical group. Alajajian is a member of the Art Guild of Port Washington and has exhibited in numerous art shows in the surrounding area.

We look forward to seeing you at this special event!