In Memory of Sandra Basmajian

Sandra Elaine Basmajian of Boulder City, NV and Concord, MA died peacefully on August 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law, Sandra was born in Nashua, NH on June 22, 1938. Sandra was the oldest daughter of the late Alta Markarian Shattuck and George Messer Shattuck.

Sandra was a member of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls while growing up and enjoyed playing tennis and skating. She took dance lessons and participated in a dance troupe. She was also involved in theater and performed in her high school play. She held many jobs in school, waitressing at Priscilla’s and working at the local theaters selling candy and tickets. Sandra took care of her younger sisters while their mother worked and spent time with her many cousins. She graduated in 1956 from Nashua High School, where she excelled in academics.

Sandra was a compassionate and caring person who dedicated her professional career to service. From a young age, she knew she wanted to be a nurse. She worked as a registered nurse for Massachusetts General Hospital, where she studied nursing. She then pursued a bachelor’s in nursing at Boston University while employed full-time. After graduating in 1961, she completed a master of education from Northeastern University in 1967. She worked in several departments at the hospital and finished in the orthopedic surgeries department.

Sandra was blessed with a loving husband, Vahan Basmajian, with whom she traveled across the world, including to Europe, Egypt and Armenia. They spent many years in Nevada, where they welcomed their family for many vacations. Sandra and Vahan adored traveling across the Southwest.

Sandra was a dear friend to many. She participated in water aerobics at the Boulder City Pool in Nevada. She also enjoyed knitting and reading mystery novels. Sandra was a cherished grandmother to Alexander and Nora Basmajian of Concord, MA and Christopher Basmajian of Texas.

Sandra is survived by her husband Vahan, who cherished their marriage for 63 years; her children Abraham, Lorig and Varant; daughter-in-law Maureen; sisters June Kelleher and Larna Guevin; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves a legacy of achievements, endurance and love.

Relatives and friends will gather for visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA 01742 on Thursday, September 7 from 5-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, September 8 at 1 p.m. in the Farrar Chapel of Dee Funeral Home, followed by a burial at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Concord.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra’s memory can be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472.