In Memory of George Tarvezian, Jr.

George Tarvezian, Jr. of Watertown, Massachusetts passed away on August 19, 2023 after a long illness. Tarvezian was the devoted son of the late George Antranig and Armene (Jamgotchian) Tarvezian; loving brother of the late Veronica Tarvezian; and brother of Richard (Ann) Tarvezian. He was the uncle of Talene (Andrew) Choly an great-uncle of Theodore.

Tarvezian graduated from Watertown High School and Burdett College. He worked in real estate investment and management. A past president of the Armenian Students Association, Boston Chapter, he was a member/ supporter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Armenian Museum of America, Armenian Assembly and Knights of Vartan, and several other Armenian American organizations.

Funeral services were privately held at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church and Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church Armene and Veronica Tarvezian Scholarship Funds, NAASR or the Armenian Museum of America.