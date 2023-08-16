In Memory of Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian

On July 10, 2023, the Armenian American community and the Armenian nation lost an outstanding intellectual and a prominent scholar, Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian.

He was one of the pioneers in the field of Armenian studies in the U.S., especially in the realm of modern Armenian history. He was a superb educator, a talented writer and editor, an eloquent public speaker and a renowned torchbearer of the Armenian Cause.

I had the privilege of knowing Prof. Hovannisian for many years and enjoyed our friendship based on mutual respect. Throughout his long career, I have been impressed by his life and his work in the following ways.

First, Prof. Hovannisian was a brilliant intellectual. He was endowed with a good intellect and had a creative and scholarly mind. Richard was a valiant soldier in the pursuit of knowledge and truth. I was greatly impressed by his breadth of wisdom.

Dr. Hovannisian was Professor Emeritus of Armenian and Near Eastern History at UCLA, Presidential Fellow at Chapman University and adjunct Professor of History at USC, working with the Shoah Foundation on testimonies of survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He published more than 30 volumes on Armenian history and culture and more than half a dozen on Near Eastern history, society and culture.

While he was editing his 14th book entitled Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean, he asked me, as a native son of Kessab, to read the manuscript on “Kessab and its village.” I was amazed at his rationality, objectivity and inquisitive mind. He wanted to know the “why” and “how” of things.

Prof. Hovannisian was a powerful scholarly-minded man with unmatched vitality. He never faltered in his beliefs no matter what the course of events. Even though he looked at both sides of political questions, he never wavered in his convictions, because they were based on his solid academic background. His strong belief in doing what is right carried him through all his days, and that has been a great inspiration and motivation to me and to many others.

Second, Prof. Hovannisian was dedicated to the preservation of Armenian history and the advancement of Armenian studies. He was one of the passionate advocates who placed Armenian history in the curriculum of UCLA, as well as spearheaded the establishment of the Society of Armenian Studies (SAS). This successful venture served as a powerful conducive factor for the expansion of Armenian studies in other universities.

Dr. Hovannisian lent his valuable input to our nation through his study of genocide denial. He edited 16 volumes on this subject and made a significant contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. He became a tireless advocate for the rights of the Armenian people and built a reputation as a visionary leader who championed the Armenian Cause.

Some individuals, by their presence and leadership, lift the generations they represent, so that all whose lives come in contact with him walk on higher ground. Dr. Hovannisian was just such an individual.

Third, Prof. Hovannisian was a great educator. He was a man full of energy, dreams and plans. According to many of his students I have talked to, Dr. Hovannisian was a perfectionist who maintained high academic standards in the classroom. They admired his demand for rigorous scholarship, his infectious enthusiasm toward Armenian cultural heritage and his excellence in teaching.

Dr. Hovannisian was an excellent communicator. Whether it was in the classroom, in a public lecture or in a seminar, he was very articulate and eloquent. He had a persuasive tongue and an engaging personality. As a life-long learner, he believed that his students should evolve in their thinking and make a difference.

It was Dr. Hovannisian’s undying patriotism and his reverence for the great tradition of our ancestors that inspired his students and his supporters to conduct more than one thousand genocide oral history interviews, which have been transcribed in their original Armenian as well as translated into English. He donated the collection to the USC Shoah Foundation’s Visual History Archives to be available to scholars around the world.

Prof. Hovannisian enriched his long life through unselfish and devoted service to his people. He did not waver in using his talents for the cultural uplift of his fellow Armenians.

Fourth, Prof. Hovannisian was a dedicated family man. He was a most loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He and his multi-talented wife, Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian, were not only loving life-partners, but also co-laborers, who worked side by side in the service of the Armenian community. As parents, they instilled in their four children – Raffi, Armen, Ani and Garo – strong family values and principles. Their oldest son, Raffi, became the first Minister of Foreign Affairs of the modern Republic of Armenia in 1991-1992.

So Prof. Hovannisian departs after walking victoriously with the torch of Armenian heritage lifted high in his hand. After almost seven decades of continuous service to the Armenian nation, he has departed leaving behind a grateful multitude.