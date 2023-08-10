AMAA’s Artsakh team holds Day Camp for children under blockade

AMAA Artsakh Day Camp, July 2023STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—With God’s guidance and protection, the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Artsakh team held its annual Summer Day Camp for Children in Stepanakert, Artsakh. From July 10-21, the Camp was held in two shifts with over 175 children participating in Camp activities.

The Camp was unique this year in every way, because it was organized and held in times of distress and need amid the ongoing blockade of Artsakh, when even finding bread is difficult. A lack of food, fuel and other necessities confronted the team. With all of these challenges, the team understood that it was necessary to hold the Camp, because the children had great expectations and no other sources of joy this summer.

As for the team, it was also necessary for them to run the Camp this summer. The volunteers faced a serious issue of not having another opportunity to speak about God to these children. With this approach, the volunteers conducted the Camp from their hearts with the Lord’s guidance and created a very successful Day Camp for the children.

The AMAA Artsakh team knew very well that, no matter what, the 2023 Day Camp would go down in the history of the AMAA’s Artsakh branch, as it was a Camp conducted under the most difficult circumstances.

“The children of Artsakh deserve to enjoy a childhood full of life, laughter, song and dance. And they deserve a loaf of bread and a cup of water like all the children of the world. LIFT THE BLOCKADE ON ARTSAKH,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.